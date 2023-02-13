Business

Works at 1.5GW PV park in southern Romania to begin by next spring

13 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction works at the major photovoltaic (PV) park planned at Dabuleni, southern Romania, will begin in the spring of 2024 at the latest, according to the state properties agency (ADP) – which will contribute the land for the project.

State-controlled hydropower plant Hidroelectrica is reportedly a partner in the project, one of the most important green projects in Europe. The investment is to be financed from European funds.

"The project has a final deadline of 2026. This means that somewhere in the autumn, at the latest in the spring of next year, the work in the field will begin", said ADP chief George Sava, Economica.net reported.

He recalled that the institution started a process for mapping the owned lands, given that at the moment, only about 80,000 hectares out of a total of about 320,000 hectares have land records.

The ADS chief also stated that the institution he leads is currently carrying out a project with European funds that will result in an interactive digital map of unproductive land in Romania and recalled that on the first Monday of every month, the institution's website, the free lands owned by ADS are made public.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Works at 1.5GW PV park in southern Romania to begin by next spring

13 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction works at the major photovoltaic (PV) park planned at Dabuleni, southern Romania, will begin in the spring of 2024 at the latest, according to the state properties agency (ADP) – which will contribute the land for the project.

State-controlled hydropower plant Hidroelectrica is reportedly a partner in the project, one of the most important green projects in Europe. The investment is to be financed from European funds.

"The project has a final deadline of 2026. This means that somewhere in the autumn, at the latest in the spring of next year, the work in the field will begin", said ADP chief George Sava, Economica.net reported.

He recalled that the institution started a process for mapping the owned lands, given that at the moment, only about 80,000 hectares out of a total of about 320,000 hectares have land records.

The ADS chief also stated that the institution he leads is currently carrying out a project with European funds that will result in an interactive digital map of unproductive land in Romania and recalled that on the first Monday of every month, the institution's website, the free lands owned by ADS are made public.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 February 2023
Entertainment
Theodor Andrei represents Romania at Eurovision 2023
09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties