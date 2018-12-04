Bran Castle in central Romania opens Christmas Fair this week

The Bran Castle in Brasov county, in central Romania, which is also known as Dracula’s Castle, will open its Christmas Fair on December 6 – the day of St. Nicholas. The Castle will also light up for Christmas on the same day.

Visitors will find mulled wine, aromatic tea and Romanians dishes, but they will also get the chance to meet Santa Claus. Music and theme decorations complete the list, according to local Agerpres.

The Tea House will be the star of the event. Every weekend (and not only), the restaurant will offer the best seasonal treats: traditional pork dish on December 8-9, old stories and customs on December 15-16, the traditional Ignat preparations on December 21-23, Santa Claus on December 24-26, enjoying the last days of the year on December 28-31, the traditional soured giblets soup on January 1, and Christmas and New Year’s Eve according to the Julian Calendar on January 7-13.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Bran Castle Official)