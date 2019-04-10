Braila - Galati expressway in eastern Romania auctioned from EUR 110 mln

Romania’s public road company CNAIR has launched the tender for the design and execution of the 11-km expressway Brăila - Galaţi, in eastern Romania, starting from a price of RON 530 million (EUR 110 mln), Mediafax reported.

The construction works should be ready in 34 months and the warranty period is 60 months.

The public road company CNAIR, on Thursday, October 3, uploaded in the public auctioning system SICAP the call, announcing the tender procedure for awarding the contract.

The entire duration of the contract is 94 months and includes the design period (10 months), the execution period (24 months) and the warranty period (60 months). The deadline for submission of tenders is December 10, 2019.

(Photo: Pixabay)

