Bucharest’s Botanical Garden plans to introduce self-ticketing service

The University of Bucharest is looking to introduce a self-ticketing solution at its Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, Profit.ro reported.

At this point, the University is looking to estimate the expenses associated with introducing the solution and the maintenance and support services. The institution would like to offer visitors the option of purchasing monthly passes, one-day tickets, one-visit tickets, tickets for one area of the garden, and discounted tickets.

The Botanical Garden in Bucharest welcomes some 35,000 visitors per month in the spring and summer seasons. The influx of visitors drops significantly during the winter months, a reason for which the University is also considering the option of renting the equipment.

The Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden is located in the Cotroceni neighborhood of the capital. Its 18.2 hectares are divided into several sectors (both indoors and outdoors), such as the outdoor sectors dedicated to decorative plants, rare plants or Mediterranean plants, the Italian Garden and Dobrogea’s Flora, the rose garden and the Grandmother’s Garden sector.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

