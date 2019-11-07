Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 07/11/2019 - 12:02
Social
Northern Romania: Thieves break into newsstand, steal books
11 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several unidentified people have broken into a newsstand in Suceava, in northeastern Romania, and stole several books, Newsbucovina.ro reported.

The newsstand is located on the city’s George Enescu boulevard.

The thieves broke the lock of the stand and stole five books. The value of the damage stands at some RON 300 (EUR 63).  The Police is investigating the case as “qualified theft.”

The average book price in Romania is of some EUR 7 – 8.

This year has been declared the Year of the Book in Romania, a measure aimed at “doubling the book consumption in two years.” The pact covers such measures as increasing and updating the book endowment of school libraries, and implementing campaigns that encourage reading.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 07/11/2019 - 12:02
Social
Northern Romania: Thieves break into newsstand, steal books
11 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several unidentified people have broken into a newsstand in Suceava, in northeastern Romania, and stole several books, Newsbucovina.ro reported.

The newsstand is located on the city’s George Enescu boulevard.

The thieves broke the lock of the stand and stole five books. The value of the damage stands at some RON 300 (EUR 63).  The Police is investigating the case as “qualified theft.”

The average book price in Romania is of some EUR 7 – 8.

This year has been declared the Year of the Book in Romania, a measure aimed at “doubling the book consumption in two years.” The pact covers such measures as increasing and updating the book endowment of school libraries, and implementing campaigns that encourage reading.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40