Romanian independent dairy Bonas lists its shares

The Romanian dairy producer Bonas Import Export, based in Cluj-Napoca and controlled by the local family Nas, will begin trading on the AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday, June 24, under the BONA symbol.

It will be the second independent dairy on the AeRO market after Agroserv Mariuta, which owns the brand Laptaria cu Caimac (EUR 21 mln market capitalisation).

Bonas Import Export, which mainly sells its products in Cluj-Napoca and the Transylvania region, has raised close to RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln) in a private placement of shares in April. The company’s shareholders sold 1.99 million shares, representing 40.76% of the company’s capital, to 117 private investors at a price of RON 5 per share, Bursa reported.

The company’s valuation is around EUR 5 mln.

