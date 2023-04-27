Startup

Romanian startup Bonapp.eco targets EUR 1 mln revenues after raising EUR 0.6 mln pre-seed on SeedBlink

27 April 2023

Bonapp.eco, the Romanian startup that sells discounted food approaching its expiration date, plans to reach revenues of EUR 1 million in 2024 after closing a pre-seed extension round of EUR 600,000.

The investment came from business angels and through SeedBlink, the co-investment platform for European tech startups.

Bonapp.eco was launched in November 2021 by serial entrepreneur Grégoire Vigroux, former KPMG tech consultant Diego Roy de Lachaise, and food tech entrepreneur Luka Zivkovic.

Thanks to this new round, the founders say they are on track to reach profitability in Q4 2023 and EUR 1 mln in revenue in 2024.

Bonapp.eco addresses the alarming problems of food waste and high inflation on food products by connecting users with various partner retailers and offering major discounts for products approaching their expiration dates. Through the app, users can purchase food at a 50%-80% discount.

Serial entrepreneur Grégoire Vigroux is also a shareholder of the company that owns the Romania-Insider.com website.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

