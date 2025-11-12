Bonapp Launches New Corporate Benefit within Bonapp Club: Enhancing Employee Well-Being While Supporting Local Restaurants

News from Companies

Bonapp, Romania’s leading food-tech start-up committed to reducing food waste and promoting sustainable eating behaviours, announces a new corporate benefit program designed to enhance employee well-being, support local hospitality businesses, and encourage responsible consumption.

Following the successful launch of Bonapp Club, the feature was extended to companies, which can now offer their employees exclusive access to dining perks, including restaurant deals, cashback in Bonapp credits on anti-waste offers, and curated culinary experiences.

The program aims to improve employees’ purchasing power, foster social bonds at work, and champion sustainability.

Boosting Well-Being, One Meal at a Time

Amid rising living costs and shrinking disposable income, Bonapp Club empowers employees to enjoy high-quality dining experiences at lower prices. Beyond affordability, the program also focuses on strengthening workplace culture by encouraging colleagues to share meals, discover new venues, and connect beyond office walls.

“Our goal is to connect employees with some of the best culinary spots in town — boosting consumption in the hospitality industry while supporting passionate entrepreneurs”, said Luka Zivkovic, Co-Founder and General Manager at Bonapp.

“We also want to turn lunch breaks into shared moments of joy, reinforcing that the workplace can be a source of well-being and human connection”, added Grégoire Vigroux, Co-Founder at Bonapp.

Why Forward-Thinking Companies Are Choosing Bonapp Club

Bonapp Club is a cost-effective, high-impact employee benefit that complements traditional perks like meal vouchers or health coverage.

Differentiate your employer brand: Offer employees a benefit that’s modern, meaningful, and socially responsible.

Low cost, high perceived value: A budget-friendly program with real lifestyle impact.

Boost team spirit: Estimated +7% improvement in employee well-being and social connection.

Reduce turnover: Employers report up to 6% higher retention among Bonapp Club users.

Promote sustainability: Users show a +9% increase in food sustainability awareness and engagement.

By partnering with Bonapp Club, companies align their HR and CSR goals — supporting employee happiness while contributing to a greener future.

For Employees: Tangible Rewards, Positive Impact

Employees who join Bonapp Club enjoy:

Exclusive restaurant perks – including 1+1 dining deals and handpicked partner discounts

10% cashback in Bonapp credits on anti-waste purchases made through the Bonapp app

A meaningful cause – enjoying the perks while supporting the local restaurant community

About Bonapp

Bonapp is part of a regional sustainability leader born from the 2025 merger of Munch (Hungary) and Bonapp (Romania), two pioneering food-tech start-ups united by one mission: to fight food waste and make sustainable consumption accessible across Central and Eastern Europe.

The company now brings together a team of nearly 100 team members and has generated a total revenue of 7.5 million EUR in 2024.

Through its innovative app, Bonapp connects users with restaurants, supermarkets, bakeries, hotels, and cafés offering surplus but high-quality products at discounts of up to 80%. The platform helps businesses recover value from unsold food while empowering consumers to save money and reduce their environmental footprint.

In 2025, Bonapp launched Bonapp Club, a new subscription service inside the Bonapp app. The Club gives members access to exclusive dining deals from top partner restaurants in Bucharest. Following the successful launch, the feature was extended as a corporate well-being and sustainability program that offers employees exclusive dining benefits while supporting local HoReCa businesses.

Operating across Hungary, Romania, Czech, and Slovakia, Bonapp has already helped save millions of meals.

www.bonapp.eco

