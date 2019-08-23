Bolt leases 1,200 sqm in Timpuri Noi Square office complex in Bucharest

Ridesharing service Bolt, formerly Taxify, leased over 1,200 sqm of offices in the Timpuri Noi Square office complex, developed by Vastint Romania. With this contract, the project reached an occupancy rate of 90%.

The leasing transaction was advised by Daniela Popescu, Associate Director, and Alexandru Orzea, Senior Associate Office Agency at Colliers International.

“Lately, we have seen major start-up investments resulting in an accelerated business growth, which almost inevitably translates into an expansion of the team and the space it needs. The real estate component is very important for a company’s first relocation, especially nowadays when the office has become an employer branding tool with direct impact on recruitment and talent retention,” said Daniela Popescu, Associate Director Office Agency at Colliers.

“The team’s development in Romania is on the rise. Naturally, there is a need for a more generous space that can accommodate the entire customer service and software development team, but which is also more visible, able to facilitate the communication with our partners,” added Andreea Magraon, Marketing Manager Bolt.

(Photo source: the company)