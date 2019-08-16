US software producer Vertiv re-locates Cluj-Napoca office

The U.S. manufacturer of hardware, software and solutions for data centers Vertiv has rented 4,500 sqm of office space in the Advancity Business Center building located in the central area of Cluj-Napoca. The transaction was assisted by real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

“The team wanted a modern office building, centrally located, in which Vertiv would become the main tenant, directly supporting the consolidation of the brand. The office has already become a tool for recruiting and retaining talent, especially in such dynamic markets as Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Timișoara, or Iasi,” said Vlad Damian, Senior Consultant, Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE Romania.

According to CBRE Research data, the number of employees in the IT&C sector in Cluj county is estimated at 16,242 this year and is expected to increase by about 3% in 2020. Cluj is thus the second national IT&C centre, after the Bucharest - Ilfov region where the number of employees is estimated at 89,183 this year to increase by 4% in 2020.

(Photo source: CBRE)