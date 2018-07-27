Bolshoi Ballet performs in Bucharest this fall

The Bolshoi Ballet, one of the oldest and most renowned ballet companies in the world, will perform in Bucharest this fall. The show is scheduled for October 31 at Sala Palatului.

Ten dancers of the company will come to Bucharest. The performance will cover fragments from famous operas such as Don Quixote, The Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker, Raymonda, The Flames of Paris, but also pieces of contemporary ballet operas.

Tickets, priced RON 250 (EUR 65) to RON 500 (EUR 107), are available at eventim.ro.

(Olga Smirnova, Semyon Chudin. Grand Pas from Raymonda. Photo by Elena Fetisova/ Bolshoi Theatre press photos)

