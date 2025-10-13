Agentic AI company Wonderful enters Romanian market, appoints Lucia Stoicescu as Country Manager

Global enterprise AI agent platform Wonderful announced on Monday, October 13, that it entered the Romanian market and appointed Lucia Stoicescu as Country Manager.

Founded in early 2025 by Bar Winkler (CEO) and Roey Lalazar (CTO), Wonderful provides an integrated agent platform allowing enterprises to build, manage, and monitor AI agents serving customers. Winkler previously founded Approve.com, a company providing automated payment management solutions for enterprises, acquired by Tipalti in 2021. Lalazar founded Kaps, an AI-based localization platform.

Wonderful has developed a multilingual AI agent platform capable of managing voice interactions and natural language conversations in 23 languages, including Romanian, via chat and email for call center operations.

Wonderful’s AI agents speak fluent Romanian, including diacritics, and understand the subtleties of polite speech across different registers. The company also offers local deployment with dedicated teams in each market.

Industries serviced by Wonderful demand face increasing SLA requirements, complex system integrations, and large call volumes across fragmented support channels (email, voice, chat). Scaling support teams during growth or peak periods remains a challenge, while the need for multilingual solutions continues to rise, hence the need for its AI agents.

The company’s local launch in Romania is part of its strategy to expand rapidly across global markets, powered by its USD 34 million seed round led by Index Ventures and joined by Bessemer Venture Partners and Vine Ventures.

Lucia Stoicescu, the Country Manager in Romania, has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, primarily in fintech, telecom, and medtech, holding top management roles, most recently as CEO of Romanian software company mindit.io. A graduate of the University of Craiova with a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science, she also holds a Master’s in Web Programming from the University of Bucharest and an MBA from Université du Québec à Montréal.

“I believe that AI integration is the greatest advantage a company can have in today’s competitive landscape. With a strong base of experts, an IT ecosystem that rapidly adopts new technologies, and a thriving BPO industry, Romania is uniquely positioned for natural language AI adoption,” she said.

The company has several roles open in Romania at the moment.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)