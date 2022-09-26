Romanian group Bobnet builds IoT devices factory in Pitesti

Romanian group Bobnet is opening the Bob IoT Enterprise factory in the city of Pitesti, which will produce innovative Internet of Things (IoT) devices dedicated to the European market, with the aim of innovating and automating proximity trade.

"Our goal is to sell over 200,000 devices in Europe in the next 10 years," said Darius Mihalcea, director of Bob IoT Enterprise, Economica.net reported.

The company's production will be gradually increased, up to 30-40,000 devices annually, and the investment is estimated at EUR 5 mln to EUR 10 mln, depending on the production volume.

Bob IoT Enterprise will provide industrial-scale manufacturing of a wide range of IoT devices for automated retail and smart logistics, such as autonomous, fully automated stores, restaurants or logistics warehouses. Already validated in the Bob Concierge project, this technology will now be marketed to third parties as a stand-alone solution.

Romanian startup Bob Concierge, launched by the Bobnet Group, is operating nationally its unique network of automated devices that ensure quick access to products and services in residential complexes.

The Bob IoT Enterprise factory already produces Bob Concierge devices. It currently occupies an area of ​​more than 2,000 square meters and has orders for more than 400 such devices.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ekkasit919/Dreamstime.com)