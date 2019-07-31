Newsroom
Five injured in boat collision in Romania’s Danube Delta
31 July 2019
Five people were injured after two boats collided in Romania’s Danube Delta on Tuesday evening, July 30, local News.ro reported.

Representatives of the Tulcea Emergency Situations Inspectorate were called to intervene on Tuesday evening after a naval accident occurred at the intersection of Mustaca and Solomon channels.

Two boats carrying a total of 13 people were involved in the accident, and five of them were injured in the collision and needed medical care. One of the injured persons is English while two have Romanian-English nationality, according to News.ro.

The victims suffered minor injuries and are in the Tulcea County Hospital for further investigations.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

