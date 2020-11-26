Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Romania’s central bank warns about negative impact of budget policy uncertainty

26 November 2020
Romania's National Bank (BNR) board members agree that the uncertainty related to the budgetary policies put pressure on the sovereign risk premium and increase the exchange rate volatility, according to the minutes of the monetary board meeting on November 12.

The public finance outlook and the heightening, in the electoral context, of the associated uncertainties have led to additional pressure on the sovereign risk premium, with potential consequences on the exchange rate volatility and, implicitly, on inflation and ultimately on financing costs and the pace of economic recovery.

However, the recent fluctuations of the EUR/RON exchange rate – brought about by the heightened global risk aversion in the context of the new pandemic wave and by domestic political decisions posing risks to public finance sustainability – have been far more moderate than those in the region, the BNR board members reasoned.

They reiterated that preserving confidence in the domestic currency, in the context of widening twin deficits, was a key element of monetary policy conduct in 2020, implying a gradual and sustainable reduction in interest rates on the money market and local currency-denominated loans.

The BNR board members also believe that financial market conditions have continued to improve due to the three successive policy rate cuts carried out March through August and the liquidity provided by the central bank to credit institutions, which have allowed the adequate financing of the real economy and the public sector, amid the relative stability of the EUR/RON exchange rate.

Thus, the key interbank money market rates have stuck to a downtrend in the past months, albeit relatively slower and marked recently by some small fluctuations.

At the same time, yields on government securities remained on a downward course, with 10Y bonds hitting four-year lows.

Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

16 November 2020
Business
Romania's central bank cuts short-term inflation forecast
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

16 November 2020
Business
Romania's central bank cuts short-term inflation forecast
