Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:09
Business

Romania's central bank cuts short-term inflation forecast

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's annual inflation rate is expected to fall to 2.1% at the end of this year, a significant 0.6 percentage point downward revision compared with the previous forecast, Romania's National Bank (BNR) says in its latest quarterly inflation report.

The CPI inflation already dropped to 2.2% year-on-year in October.

The forecast assumes that the domestic epidemic situation is kept under control by applying quasi-generalized restrictions nationwide, resulting in the GDP stagnating in Q4 compared to Q3. Notably, BNR implies that it expected a weaker recovery in Q3.

"Specifically, the average annual GDP growth in 2020 is foreseen to post a significant negative value, albeit smaller than the forecast in the previous Inflation Report," the central bank's report reads.

The year-end inflation revision is explained by more significant disinflationary pressures having materialized since the previous quarterly forecast in August, induced mostly by exogenous components of the consumer basket, namely volatile food prices and fuel prices.

At the same time, under the impulse of the aggregate demand deficit in the economy and the gradual weakening of labor market resilience, sharper corrections will be reflected in the dynamics of the annual core inflation rate as well, which is seen reaching 2% at the projection horizon (2022, Q3).

For the end of next year, the current baseline scenario reconfirms the previously projected value for the annual CPI inflation rate (2.5%), whereas the annual core inflation rate forecast was revised slightly downwards (by 0.1 percentage points to 2.1%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 07:57
12 November 2020
Business
Romania’s inflation rate further eases to 2.2% in October
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:09
Business

Romania's central bank cuts short-term inflation forecast

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's annual inflation rate is expected to fall to 2.1% at the end of this year, a significant 0.6 percentage point downward revision compared with the previous forecast, Romania's National Bank (BNR) says in its latest quarterly inflation report.

The CPI inflation already dropped to 2.2% year-on-year in October.

The forecast assumes that the domestic epidemic situation is kept under control by applying quasi-generalized restrictions nationwide, resulting in the GDP stagnating in Q4 compared to Q3. Notably, BNR implies that it expected a weaker recovery in Q3.

"Specifically, the average annual GDP growth in 2020 is foreseen to post a significant negative value, albeit smaller than the forecast in the previous Inflation Report," the central bank's report reads.

The year-end inflation revision is explained by more significant disinflationary pressures having materialized since the previous quarterly forecast in August, induced mostly by exogenous components of the consumer basket, namely volatile food prices and fuel prices.

At the same time, under the impulse of the aggregate demand deficit in the economy and the gradual weakening of labor market resilience, sharper corrections will be reflected in the dynamics of the annual core inflation rate as well, which is seen reaching 2% at the projection horizon (2022, Q3).

For the end of next year, the current baseline scenario reconfirms the previously projected value for the annual CPI inflation rate (2.5%), whereas the annual core inflation rate forecast was revised slightly downwards (by 0.1 percentage points to 2.1%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 07:57
12 November 2020
Business
Romania’s inflation rate further eases to 2.2% in October
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"