Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 12/11/2019 - 08:23
People
BMW Group appoints former web division head as CEO in Romania
11 December 2019
BMW Group has appointed Austrian Josef Reiter as CEO of its Romanian subsidiary BMW Group Romania, starting early December this year.

He replaces Wolfgang Schulz, who will take on a new leadership position at the group’s headquarters in Germany.

In the past five years, Reiter has led the global BMW Group Web division, with the responsibility of strategically shaping the company's global online communication platform. He also led BMW’s operations in two other markets in Central and South-Eastern Europe (Slovakia and the Czech Republic) from 2009 until 2014.

Josef Reiter, who started working for BMW Group in 1992, has extensive experience in IT, sales and marketing, and has also held different positions within BMW Austria, BMW Group in Munich and BMW Group South Korea.

"BMW Group Romania has a strong potential for the future, despite volatile market conditions. We discovered here a dedicated local team - this is the most important asset for the local success of our brands," said Reiter.

[email protected]

(Photo source: BMW Group Romania)

Normal

40