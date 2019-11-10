Romania Insider
People
Head of CEE financial markets at ING promoted as deputy CEO of ING Romania
11 October 2019
Florin Ilie, who has coordinated since 2017 the financial market sales operations in the nine Central and Eastern Europe countries covered by the ING group in addition to heading the local capital markets department in Romania, was promoted as deputy CEO and Head of Wholesale of ING Romania.

He has been working for ING Romania for the past 15 years.

"I am confident that we will continue to develop the Wholesale Banking division, together with our team," said Mihaela Bîtu, CEO of ING Bank Romania.

Ilie joined the financial institution in 2004, passing through all the three business divisions of the bank: Retail, Mid-Corporate and Wholesale, holding various positions such as financial director of the Retail division, head of the capital markets department, director of strategy of the bank and, subsequently, the head of the financial markets department in Romania.

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
