BlackPeak Capital raises EUR 126 mln for SMEs in Romania and the region

BlackPeak Capital has held the final closing of the Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund at EUR 126 mln, surpassing the fund's original target of EUR 120 mln.

The fund targets growth equity investments of EUR 5-15 mln in dynamic SMEs in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia. It has already invested in two companies – Verdino, a leading regional meat replacement producer, and euShipments, a leading regional integrator of logistical services for e-commerce shops, according to Private Equity Wire.

BlackPeak Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund is based in Luxembourg and is backed by the European Investment Fund, the EBRD, the IFC, Erste Asset Management, and leading regional pension funds.

The fund builds on the successful track record of BlackPeak Fund I, which invested in 12 companies, including global innovation leaders such as Walltopia, International Power Supply, Software Group, Digitall, and others.

