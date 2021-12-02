Only 6% of the electro-IT goods were sold at year's lowest price on Black Friday

Only 6% of the electro-IT products on sale by the online stores in Romania on Black Friday 2021 were sold at the lowest price of the year, according to the latest report made by the online price monitoring service PriceFlux, quoted by Agerpres.

The service analyzed the evolution of prices for the eight most important categories of electro-IT products from the offer of 17 of the most important online stores: televisions, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, home cinema, monitors, home appliances and portable speakers.

"For the electro-IT products on offer, which were not sold at the lowest price on Black Friday, the minimum prices were actually recorded most frequently in January, April and August, with the exception of the category of mobile phones, which recorded the lowest price in October," the analysis shows.

(Photo: Georgejmclittle/ Dreamstime)

