Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 12:12
Eco
Video

Watch: Herd of bison caught on camera in Romanian forest

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A herd of European bison was filmed last week in a forest in the Hateg Reserve in Romania. The forest management company Romsilva shared the video on its Facebook page.

“The images were captured by our colleagues from the Retezat Forest District within the Hunedoara Forestry Department, which manages the Hateg Bison Reserve,” Romsilva said.

The Hateg Bison Reserve was established by Romanian foresters in 1958 when two bison were brought to the country from Poland. Another pair of bison was brought here in 1963. Today, this nature reserve in Romania is home to nine bison - 4 females and 5 males. 

Romsilva currently administers three bison reserves in Bucsani, Hateg, and Vanatori Neamt, where more than 100 bison live.

[email protected]

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 12:12
Eco
Video

Watch: Herd of bison caught on camera in Romanian forest

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A herd of European bison was filmed last week in a forest in the Hateg Reserve in Romania. The forest management company Romsilva shared the video on its Facebook page.

“The images were captured by our colleagues from the Retezat Forest District within the Hunedoara Forestry Department, which manages the Hateg Bison Reserve,” Romsilva said.

The Hateg Bison Reserve was established by Romanian foresters in 1958 when two bison were brought to the country from Poland. Another pair of bison was brought here in 1963. Today, this nature reserve in Romania is home to nine bison - 4 females and 5 males. 

Romsilva currently administers three bison reserves in Bucsani, Hateg, and Vanatori Neamt, where more than 100 bison live.

[email protected]

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing