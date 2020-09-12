Romanian biscuit producer invests EUR 6 mln to expand production

Damian Mereu, the Romanian entrepreneur who has developed one of the largest biscuit and pretzel brands on the Romanian market, Croco, announced that he completed a EUR 6 mln investment project.

Following the project, the factory's production capacity increased, and the product range diversified. The staff increased by 60 new people, reaching 500 employees.

"In 2020, Croco completed an investment of EUR 6 mln in production and packaging lines, which helps us develop a new range of products: classic pretzels, Buzau type, puff pastry, pillows filled with chocolate, and two kinds of savory snacks. We explored the market and identified this need, and we wanted to have a diversified offer," Damian Mereu commented, according to Ziarul Financiar.

With a turnover of over EUR 35 mln in 2019, the company currently has in its portfolio several product categories, such as crackers, biscuits, sticks, Petit Beurre biscuits, and cream-filled biscuits. The products are made in the factory in Bacau county, and part of the output is exported to Spain, Italy or Germany, Hong Kong, South Korea, or Australia.

The entrepreneur says that the uncertainty in 2020 "has not significantly impacted the business," which decreased in March and April but recovered during the summer and autumn months. Therefore, he expects a turnover comparable to that in 2019 for this year as well.

(Photo source: Alie Cherkasova/Dreamstime.com)