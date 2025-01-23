Romanian farmers may get grants for greenhouses under bill passed by Senate

Farmers in Romania could benefit from non-repayable financing of up to EUR 200,000, under a new government program called First Greenhouse, G4Media announced.

The draft law regulating this program has already been approved by the Senate and is to be debated and voted on in the Chamber of Deputies, according to Ziarul de Iași.

The initiative's main objective is to modernize Romanian agriculture by building new greenhouses and solariums, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, including advanced heating systems.

According to the project, financing will be accessible to individuals, legal entities, agricultural cooperatives, and other producer organizations, provided strict criteria are met.

Beneficiaries must have a cultivable area of ​​at least 1,200 square meters for vegetables or fruits. Furthermore, greenhouses eligible for financing must be built from scratch, using the latest available technologies.

The applicants must demonstrate that they are not in bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings.

(Photo: Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime.com)

