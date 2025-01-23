Agriculture

Romanian farmers may get grants for greenhouses under bill passed by Senate

23 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Farmers in Romania could benefit from non-repayable financing of up to EUR 200,000, under a new government program called First Greenhouse, G4Media announced.

The draft law regulating this program has already been approved by the Senate and is to be debated and voted on in the Chamber of Deputies, according to Ziarul de Iași.

The initiative's main objective is to modernize Romanian agriculture by building new greenhouses and solariums, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, including advanced heating systems.

According to the project, financing will be accessible to individuals, legal entities, agricultural cooperatives, and other producer organizations, provided strict criteria are met.

Beneficiaries must have a cultivable area of ​​at least 1,200 square meters for vegetables or fruits. Furthermore, greenhouses eligible for financing must be built from scratch, using the latest available technologies. 

The applicants must demonstrate that they are not in bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings.

(Photo: Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Romanian farmers may get grants for greenhouses under bill passed by Senate

23 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Farmers in Romania could benefit from non-repayable financing of up to EUR 200,000, under a new government program called First Greenhouse, G4Media announced.

The draft law regulating this program has already been approved by the Senate and is to be debated and voted on in the Chamber of Deputies, according to Ziarul de Iași.

The initiative's main objective is to modernize Romanian agriculture by building new greenhouses and solariums, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, including advanced heating systems.

According to the project, financing will be accessible to individuals, legal entities, agricultural cooperatives, and other producer organizations, provided strict criteria are met.

Beneficiaries must have a cultivable area of ​​at least 1,200 square meters for vegetables or fruits. Furthermore, greenhouses eligible for financing must be built from scratch, using the latest available technologies. 

The applicants must demonstrate that they are not in bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings.

(Photo: Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks