Social

Bill banning minors from smoking in public places passes Romanian Senate

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A legislative proposal prohibiting minors from smoking in public places was recently passed by Romania’s Senate.

The proposal amends law 349/2002 on preventing and combating the effects of tobacco. Read in the plenary by interim president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, the proposal was supposed to be debated and voted on by December 21, but it passed since no such debate took place.

The legislative proposal states that "the consumption of tobacco by persons who have not reached the age of 18 is prohibited in the following public places: public roads, parks, stadiums and sports fields, cultural institutions, theaters, institutions or economic units, means of transport, bus stations, train stations, state, and private airports, and in public or private educational institutions, as well as within a radius of 200 meters around them,” according to Digi24.

The initiators, a group of MPs from the Social Democratic group currently in power, say that existing Romanian legislation “does not contain provisions for punishing the consumption of tobacco products by minors and as a result, the efforts of the authorities, teachers and people involved in preventing and combating the consumption of tobacco products by this category are fruitless.”

The bill will also be debated in the Chamber of Deputies, which will give the final vote.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sabphoto | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Bill banning minors from smoking in public places passes Romanian Senate

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A legislative proposal prohibiting minors from smoking in public places was recently passed by Romania’s Senate.

The proposal amends law 349/2002 on preventing and combating the effects of tobacco. Read in the plenary by interim president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, the proposal was supposed to be debated and voted on by December 21, but it passed since no such debate took place.

The legislative proposal states that "the consumption of tobacco by persons who have not reached the age of 18 is prohibited in the following public places: public roads, parks, stadiums and sports fields, cultural institutions, theaters, institutions or economic units, means of transport, bus stations, train stations, state, and private airports, and in public or private educational institutions, as well as within a radius of 200 meters around them,” according to Digi24.

The initiators, a group of MPs from the Social Democratic group currently in power, say that existing Romanian legislation “does not contain provisions for punishing the consumption of tobacco products by minors and as a result, the efforts of the authorities, teachers and people involved in preventing and combating the consumption of tobacco products by this category are fruitless.”

The bill will also be debated in the Chamber of Deputies, which will give the final vote.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sabphoto | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says