Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/18/2022 - 11:11
Eco

Sibiu to expand bike lane network by another 3.6 km

18 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Sibiu City Hall signed the contract for the setting up of another 3.6 km of bicycle lanes connecting the city’s Ştrand and Guşteriţa neighborhoods, the institution announced. Segments of the lanes will be set up along the banks of Cibin river.

The contract for the works, signed with an association made up of  S.C. CON-A Operations S.R.L (Sibiu), S.C. CON-A S.R.L.(Sibiu), and S.C. DIMEX 2000 Company S.R.L (Bistriţa-Năsăud), amounts to RON 34.7 million (around EUR 7 million). The works are due to be finalized within 11 months.

The project also includes several other facilities, such as eight belvedere points and leisure areas. A total of 65 benches, some of them equipped with smart elements allowing the charging of mobile devices, and close to 170 lighting posts will be set up. The local authorities also want to plant grass on an area of 7,000 sqm and 300 trees along the lanes.

Last year, 5.6 km of bicycle lanes opened in the city, and another 3.4 km are currently under construction. All the lanes are separate from the car and pedestrian traffic, making them safer to use, the City Hall explained.

(Photo: Natallia Khlapushyna | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:54
17 January 2022
RI +
Romanian destinations for animal lovers: Where to see bears, bison or deer
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/18/2022 - 11:11
Eco

Sibiu to expand bike lane network by another 3.6 km

18 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Sibiu City Hall signed the contract for the setting up of another 3.6 km of bicycle lanes connecting the city’s Ştrand and Guşteriţa neighborhoods, the institution announced. Segments of the lanes will be set up along the banks of Cibin river.

The contract for the works, signed with an association made up of  S.C. CON-A Operations S.R.L (Sibiu), S.C. CON-A S.R.L.(Sibiu), and S.C. DIMEX 2000 Company S.R.L (Bistriţa-Năsăud), amounts to RON 34.7 million (around EUR 7 million). The works are due to be finalized within 11 months.

The project also includes several other facilities, such as eight belvedere points and leisure areas. A total of 65 benches, some of them equipped with smart elements allowing the charging of mobile devices, and close to 170 lighting posts will be set up. The local authorities also want to plant grass on an area of 7,000 sqm and 300 trees along the lanes.

Last year, 5.6 km of bicycle lanes opened in the city, and another 3.4 km are currently under construction. All the lanes are separate from the car and pedestrian traffic, making them safer to use, the City Hall explained.

(Photo: Natallia Khlapushyna | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:54
17 January 2022
RI +
Romanian destinations for animal lovers: Where to see bears, bison or deer
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks