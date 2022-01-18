Sibiu to expand bike lane network by another 3.6 km

The Sibiu City Hall signed the contract for the setting up of another 3.6 km of bicycle lanes connecting the city’s Ştrand and Guşteriţa neighborhoods, the institution announced. Segments of the lanes will be set up along the banks of Cibin river.

The contract for the works, signed with an association made up of S.C. CON-A Operations S.R.L (Sibiu), S.C. CON-A S.R.L.(Sibiu), and S.C. DIMEX 2000 Company S.R.L (Bistriţa-Năsăud), amounts to RON 34.7 million (around EUR 7 million). The works are due to be finalized within 11 months.

The project also includes several other facilities, such as eight belvedere points and leisure areas. A total of 65 benches, some of them equipped with smart elements allowing the charging of mobile devices, and close to 170 lighting posts will be set up. The local authorities also want to plant grass on an area of 7,000 sqm and 300 trees along the lanes.

Last year, 5.6 km of bicycle lanes opened in the city, and another 3.4 km are currently under construction. All the lanes are separate from the car and pedestrian traffic, making them safer to use, the City Hall explained.

