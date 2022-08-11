Israeli group BIG to develop 96.9MW wind farm in Romania

Hungary-registered BIG Energia Holdings, part of the Israeli group BIG Shopping Centers (the owner of AFI shopping malls in Romania, among others), have all the permits to develop a 96.9MW wind farm in eastern Romania in Braila county, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The investment is estimated at EUR 78-80 mln.

At the moment, Romania has a total installed capacity of 3,000MW in wind projects, all onshore.

The largest project was completed in 2012 and is a 600MW investment made by the Czech group CEZ.

In 2012, Romania was seen as the tenth country in the world in terms of wind potential.

Underlying this resounding success was an extremely generous investor support scheme. Later, the scheme sparked multiple controversies, so in 2012 it was significantly modified, the green energy market entering a total deadlock.

A new wave of investments in green energy (PV particularly) is visible these days, with the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) backing part of them.

(Photo: Ivan Kruk/ Dreamstime)

