Ten bidders vie to build first tunnel along Romania's Sibiu-Pitesti highway
02 September 2019
Six companies and four associations have submitted offers for the design and execution of the fourth section, Tigveni-Curtea de Argeş, of the Sibiu - Piteşti highway, the public road company CNAIR announced on August 29, quoted by Agerpres.

The segment is relatively short, only 9.86 km, but includes a 1.34-kilometer tunnel through a hill that is needed because of frequent landslides in the region.

The estimated price of the segment is RON 2 billion (EUR 420 million) plus VAT. The works should be completed within 60 months, including 16 months for design and 44 months for construction.

CNAIR has already signed the contract for the first section of the highway with Austrian group Porr. The contract for the fifth section might be signed in September with Italian group Astaldi.

However, the contracting process for the other sections, namely the ones that are technically difficult, is at a much earlier stage.

The Sibiu-Pitesti highway will have a length of 123 km and is divided into five sections. The highway will cross the Carpathian Mountains through the Olt Valley and the middle sections will include several tunnels and viaducts.

