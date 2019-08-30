Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/30/2019 - 09:06
Business
Astaldi likely to build Pitesti - Curtea de Arges motorway segment in Romania
30 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public roads company CNAIR could nominate the winner of the tender for the 5th section of Sibiu - Piteşti highway, namely the 30.3-km section Pitesti-Curtea de Arges, by the middle of next month, official sources told Economica.net.

It is one of the two sections that do not pose special technical challenges, therefore it was among the first ones auctioned by CNAIR, in 2017.

The initial winner, an association of Chinese, Romanian and Spanish companies, was contested by Italian group Astaldi.

Thus, the builder most likely to win is Astaldi, unless it is contested by other participants that have remained in the race.

The Sibiu-Pitesti highway will be 123 kilometers long, divided into five lots, Sibiu-Boiţa, Boiţa-Cornetu, Cornetu-Tigveni, Tigveni-Curtea de Argeş and Curtea de Argeş-Piteşti. It will have eight road  knots and nine tunnels.

For the first section, Sibiu-Boiţa, CNAIR has signed a contract with Austrian company Porr.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/30/2019 - 09:06
Business
Astaldi likely to build Pitesti - Curtea de Arges motorway segment in Romania
30 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public roads company CNAIR could nominate the winner of the tender for the 5th section of Sibiu - Piteşti highway, namely the 30.3-km section Pitesti-Curtea de Arges, by the middle of next month, official sources told Economica.net.

It is one of the two sections that do not pose special technical challenges, therefore it was among the first ones auctioned by CNAIR, in 2017.

The initial winner, an association of Chinese, Romanian and Spanish companies, was contested by Italian group Astaldi.

Thus, the builder most likely to win is Astaldi, unless it is contested by other participants that have remained in the race.

The Sibiu-Pitesti highway will be 123 kilometers long, divided into five lots, Sibiu-Boiţa, Boiţa-Cornetu, Cornetu-Tigveni, Tigveni-Curtea de Argeş and Curtea de Argeş-Piteşti. It will have eight road  knots and nine tunnels.

For the first section, Sibiu-Boiţa, CNAIR has signed a contract with Austrian company Porr.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40