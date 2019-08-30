Astaldi likely to build Pitesti - Curtea de Arges motorway segment in Romania

Romania’s public roads company CNAIR could nominate the winner of the tender for the 5th section of Sibiu - Piteşti highway, namely the 30.3-km section Pitesti-Curtea de Arges, by the middle of next month, official sources told Economica.net.

It is one of the two sections that do not pose special technical challenges, therefore it was among the first ones auctioned by CNAIR, in 2017.

The initial winner, an association of Chinese, Romanian and Spanish companies, was contested by Italian group Astaldi.

Thus, the builder most likely to win is Astaldi, unless it is contested by other participants that have remained in the race.

The Sibiu-Pitesti highway will be 123 kilometers long, divided into five lots, Sibiu-Boiţa, Boiţa-Cornetu, Cornetu-Tigveni, Tigveni-Curtea de Argeş and Curtea de Argeş-Piteşti. It will have eight road knots and nine tunnels.

For the first section, Sibiu-Boiţa, CNAIR has signed a contract with Austrian company Porr.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]