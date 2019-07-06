Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/07/2019 - 09:32
Real Estate
Three Middle East bidders for Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Bucharest
07 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three investors, all of them from the Middle Eastern, vie for the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in downtown Bucharest (Old Center) from Apex Alliance of Lithuania. The asked price is EUR 43 million, which all of the three bidders have already accepted to pay, sources in the hospitality market told local Profit.ro.

The three investors come from Dubai, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. The winning bidder will most likely be announced this summer.

Just a year and a half after opening the Hilton Garden Inn in the Old Center, Apex Alliance is very close to selling it for a price nearly twice as high as the money invested in the project.

The hotel was put up for sale a few months ago, and more than 30 companies and foreign investment funds have expressed interest. Out of them, only three were willing to pay the asking price of EUR 43 million: a Dubai company, one from Doha, and one from Abu Dhabi, all controlled by Sheikhs of the Middle East.

Classified as a four-star hotel, the first Hilton Garden Inn in Bucharest has 201 rooms, five conference rooms with a total of 300 seats, a restaurant, a bar, and a fitness room.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/07/2019 - 09:32
Real Estate
Three Middle East bidders for Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Bucharest
07 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three investors, all of them from the Middle Eastern, vie for the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in downtown Bucharest (Old Center) from Apex Alliance of Lithuania. The asked price is EUR 43 million, which all of the three bidders have already accepted to pay, sources in the hospitality market told local Profit.ro.

The three investors come from Dubai, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. The winning bidder will most likely be announced this summer.

Just a year and a half after opening the Hilton Garden Inn in the Old Center, Apex Alliance is very close to selling it for a price nearly twice as high as the money invested in the project.

The hotel was put up for sale a few months ago, and more than 30 companies and foreign investment funds have expressed interest. Out of them, only three were willing to pay the asking price of EUR 43 million: a Dubai company, one from Doha, and one from Abu Dhabi, all controlled by Sheikhs of the Middle East.

Classified as a four-star hotel, the first Hilton Garden Inn in Bucharest has 201 rooms, five conference rooms with a total of 300 seats, a restaurant, a bar, and a fitness room.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40