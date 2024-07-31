Listed ETFs following BET index bring EUR 95 mln investments on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that follow the BET index have drawn total investments of EUR 95 million on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. ETFs are among the simplest instruments through which investors can gain market exposure.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange has been one of the top-performing markets in Europe this year, with the BET index gaining almost 21% year-to-date. The BET follows the price movements of the most-traded 20 Romanian companies. The BET-TRN index, which also factors in the dividends paid by BET companies, has brought investors a total return of 27% year-to-date, surpassing key reference indices such as S&P 500 (+17%), MSCI Europe and MSCI Frontier (+10%), and MSCI Emerging (+9%).

BET Patria-Tradeville ETF reaches EUR 80 mln in assets

The BET Patria – Tradeville ETF fund exceeded the value of RON 400 million (EUR 80 mln) in total net assets in July 2024, registering a 136% increase, from RON 171 million at the end of 2023.

Managed by Patria Asset Management, which is part of Patria Bank Group, ETF BET Patria – Tradeville is currently the largest ETF-type fund established in Central and Eastern Europe.

The number of investors in the fund exceeded 23,000 at the end of June 2024, increasing by 53.3% compared to the end of last year.

"We are happy to offer investors a modern tool to access the performance of the stock exchange. The increase in the asset of our ETF on the BET index and the number of investors in it shows that the fund is achieving its goal of being an easy-to-use tool for a growing number of people interested in investing in the stock market," said Razvan Pasol, general director of SAI Patria Asset Management.

The growth of the fund unit, representing the profit brought by the fund to its investors, was +46.9% in the last 12 months and +78.6% in the last three years ending on July 29, 2024

The fund was the best-performing open-ended stock fund in Romania in the last year, the last three years, the last five years, and the last ten years ending on June 30, 2024.

The ETF was also the 9th most liquid instrument traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange in June 2024, with a transaction value of RON 41.2 million.

Croatian-managed BET-TRN UCITS ETF brings EUR 15 mln to Bucharest Stock Exchange

InterCapital Asset Management, the largest independent asset manager in Croatia and the administrator of the InterCapital BET-TRN UCITS ETF, the newest ETF tradeable on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced that the value of the assets under management of the ETF overpassed EUR 15 million. This value includes the capital invested by retail and institutional investors on Zagreb, Ljubljana and Bucharest Stock Exchanges. In Romania, the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the ETF tradeable on the Bucharest Stock Exchange exceeded EUR 5.5 million.

"We are grateful to our Romanian investors who have enabled us to reach a significant milestone in the first two months since launching the ETF – over EUR 5.5 million invested directly in our ETF through the Bucharest Stock Exchange. This adds to a total of EUR 15 million funneled into Romanian blue-chip stocks via our ETF. Our ambitions for this year remain high, with a target of EUR 30 million assets under management by the yearend,” stated Ivan Kurtovic, Chairman of the Management Board at InterCapital Asset Management.

Since listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, more than 350,000 new fund units were issued by InterCapital. The total value of the ETF units traded on BVB overpassed EUR 5.5 million. In this period, the NAV per unit increased by 6.4%, close to the evolution of the BET-TRN index, which appreciated by 6.6%. During this timeframe, BET index appreciated by 3.5%. Moreover, dividends were paid by nine companies included in the index – Banca Transilvania, Hidroelectrica, Romgaz, Nuclearelectrica, Electrica, Digi Communications, Transgaz, One United Properties and Transelectrica, which altogether contributed, after-tax, 3.1% to the BET-TRN index appreciation.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)