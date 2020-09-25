Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
BestJobs survey: Two out of three Romanians would not vote for their bosses if they ran for mayor
25 September 2020
Almost 60% of Romanian employees would not vote for their bosses if they ran for mayor, according to a survey released by local recruitment platform BestJobs in the context of the September 27 local elections in Romania. Meanwhile, 6.2% of respondents would vote for their boss only because they want him/her to leave the company.

On the other hand, over 34% of Romanian employees said they would vote for their bosses if they ran for mayor. More than 23% would vote for the boss because he/she is a good professional, while almost 10% see their boss as a better option than any current political candidate.

Almost a quarter of respondents believe that, once the boss becomes mayor, he/she would generate changes in the community that would also have a direct or indirect impact on them, and make investments in areas where there is a real need. At the same time, 3% believe that if their boss were mayor, they would have a chance to be employed at the City Hall, and 4.4% also consider that the company they work for would have a chance to win public contracts.

Most of the employees who participated in the BestJobs survey said that their political preferences don’t influence their daily activities at work or relationships with superiors or colleagues. Also, over 90% of respondents said they do not feel compelled in any way by managers or colleagues to vote with a particular candidate or party.

In contrast, 30.6% of respondents said they have colleagues or bosses who have had some advantages at work due to political preferences or connections. 

The survey was conducted between September 10-20, 2020, on a sample of 1,405 internet users in Romania.

(Photo source: Fizkes/Dreamstime.com)

