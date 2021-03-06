BestJobs: Employers contacted three times more candidates in May

The number of potential candidates contacted by companies was in May three times higher than in April, according to the online recruitment platform BestJobs.ro, which concludes that “the employers seek to complete their open positions as soon as possible.”

Since the beginning of the year, the search for jobs that allow remote work has been on the rise, the recruiting platform also notes, explaining that this might be because “ employees have adapted to this style of work.”

It is fair to say that the employers adapted as well, since the reluctance must have been stronger on their side. May was a new record for remote job applications, with almost 100,000, up 50% from April.

Almost half (47%) of the jobs activated in May were in the white-collar category, 50% more than the same month last year. 24% of the jobs for May were in the blue-collar category, and 17% for management and team coordination positions.

(Photo: Pexels)

