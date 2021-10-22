Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
COVID-19: Belgium, Austria join Romania’s red travel list

22 October 2021
Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on October 21 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Several countries/territories were moved to the red travel list, among them Belgium, Austria and Greece.

Meanwhile, countries such as Israel and Palestine were moved from the red to the yellow list following a decrease in the COVID-19 incidence rate, Digi24 reported. Iceland and Azerbaijan are also on the new yellow list, but because their COVID-19 incidence rate has increased (they were previously rated as green countries).

Gabon, Guatemala, Botswana, the Philippines and Lesotho are now rated as green.

The new lists, valid starting October 24, are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adrian Copos/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
Normal
COVID
