Romanian fast delivery startup BeeFast doubles turnover in 2021

BeeFast, the Romanian tech startup offering super-fast delivery services, said it ended 2021 with a turnover of EUR 650,000, more than double the value recorded the year before.

In 2020, which was also BeeFast’s first year of activity, the startup reported a turnover of EUR 320,000.

The company also registered an average of over 600 orders per day at the end of 2021, almost double compared to end-2020. The full-year average was 450 orders/day, with a total of over 170,000 orders delivered throughout the year.

Most BeeFast customers were from HoReCa, but also flower shops, retail and big retail stores, and dark stores.

“HoReCa remains the most active area when it comes to the need for fast deliveries, but our strategy has been to balance the proportion of customers in this segment with other customers, especially those in the retail area,” said Cristian Grozea, CEO and founder of BeeFast.

Last year’s busiest day was Black Friday when the startup registered and delivered over 800 orders in Bucharest.

BeeFast also expanded to Brasov in the last quarter of 2021 and said that the number of customers is also growing steadily in this city, with most customers coming from HoReCa and retail.

According to Cristian Grozea, the trends show that more and more retail stores will strengthen their online presence, even if offline is currently generating considerable sales.

“The Romanian consumer is increasingly turning to Q-commerce, wanting to access products and services as quickly as possible. Thus, BeeFast, with its average delivery times of 55 minutes in Bucharest and 35 minutes in Brasov, becomes a strategic partner for retailers that rely on proximity but also on a premium experience for customers. Also, the rise of dark store retailers is obvious and constant, and the ultra-fast courier market is meeting the development of these natural market trends,” Grozea explained.

This year, BeeFast aims to attract new investment to further expand its business.

