Environment

Central Romania: Wild bear that attacked animals at Târgu Mureş Zoo shot

08 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A bear that repeatedly attacked animals at the Târgu Mureş Zoo in central Romania was shot in an operation organized by the gendarmes. The wild animal killed three deer and an emu before being put down. 

Last week, representatives announced that a bear had been roaming the Zoo's grounds for several nights and even attacked the animals. 

"The bear has been shot! The Intervention Team for the prevention and combating of brown bear attacks managed, after a complex operation, to capture the bear that was entering the Zoo's perimeter. In the past three nights, this specimen - a young female weighing 150 kg - posed a real danger, killing three deer and an emu. The team's intervention was carried out in accordance with all current legal provisions," Târgu Mureş City Hall representatives stated on Facebook

According to city officials, all necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the Zoo's resident animals and the public at all times.

"Specialists will continue to monitor the area closely to prevent such incidents in the future," the institution added. 

According to the latest government numbers, Romania has around 8,000 bears roaming its forests. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Târgu Mureş City Hall on Facebook)

Normal
Environment

Central Romania: Wild bear that attacked animals at Târgu Mureş Zoo shot

08 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A bear that repeatedly attacked animals at the Târgu Mureş Zoo in central Romania was shot in an operation organized by the gendarmes. The wild animal killed three deer and an emu before being put down. 

Last week, representatives announced that a bear had been roaming the Zoo's grounds for several nights and even attacked the animals. 

"The bear has been shot! The Intervention Team for the prevention and combating of brown bear attacks managed, after a complex operation, to capture the bear that was entering the Zoo's perimeter. In the past three nights, this specimen - a young female weighing 150 kg - posed a real danger, killing three deer and an emu. The team's intervention was carried out in accordance with all current legal provisions," Târgu Mureş City Hall representatives stated on Facebook

According to city officials, all necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the Zoo's resident animals and the public at all times.

"Specialists will continue to monitor the area closely to prevent such incidents in the future," the institution added. 

According to the latest government numbers, Romania has around 8,000 bears roaming its forests. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Târgu Mureş City Hall on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 July 2024
Entertainment
Hardwell walks off stage, Nicki Minaj cancels show at 2024 SAGA festival in Bucharest
08 July 2024
Transport
Tarom cancels several flights from Bucharest’s main airport, transport minister asks for quick solutions
08 July 2024
Justice
Court says Tate brothers can travel within the EU while awaiting trial in Romania
08 July 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank cuts policy rate by 25bp to 6.75%
05 July 2024
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz submits application for Romanian citizenship
05 July 2024
Politics
Regional security and Ukraine on Romanian president’s agenda at NATO Summit
05 July 2024
Sports
Romania to receive EUR 12 mln for its run in the EURO 2024 football tournament
05 July 2024
Sports
2024 Paris Olympic Games: Rowers Ionela and Marius Cozmiuc to be Romania’s flag-bearers