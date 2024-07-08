A bear that repeatedly attacked animals at the Târgu Mureş Zoo in central Romania was shot in an operation organized by the gendarmes. The wild animal killed three deer and an emu before being put down.

Last week, representatives announced that a bear had been roaming the Zoo's grounds for several nights and even attacked the animals.

"The bear has been shot! The Intervention Team for the prevention and combating of brown bear attacks managed, after a complex operation, to capture the bear that was entering the Zoo's perimeter. In the past three nights, this specimen - a young female weighing 150 kg - posed a real danger, killing three deer and an emu. The team's intervention was carried out in accordance with all current legal provisions," Târgu Mureş City Hall representatives stated on Facebook.

According to city officials, all necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the Zoo's resident animals and the public at all times.

"Specialists will continue to monitor the area closely to prevent such incidents in the future," the institution added.

According to the latest government numbers, Romania has around 8,000 bears roaming its forests.

(Photo source: Târgu Mureş City Hall on Facebook)