Central Romania: Wild bear breaks into Târgu Mureș Zoo, kills deer

For the past few days, a bear has been visiting the Târgu Mureș Zoo in central Romania. The animal roamed the grounds and killed one deer, prompting Zoo officials to call the police.

The administration of the Zoo decided to hand the case over to the Gendarmerie, who would attempt to capture the bear.

“For several nights, a bear has been roaming the grounds of the Zoo. The night guards spotted the animal on surveillance cameras and immediately informed the Gendarmerie, who arrived on the scene without delay each time and took the necessary measures,” the Zoo said in a post on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, during the course of this night, the bear managed to catch and kill one of our deer. The intervention group has taken over the case, and the necessary steps will be taken to capture the bear. We want to assure you that the bear appears only at night, so the Zoo is safe to visit during the day. We look forward to welcoming you!”

(Photo source: screenshot from Targu Mures Zoo video on Facebook)