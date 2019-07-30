Brown bear alert in central Romania city

The residents of the Romanian city of Zarnesti, located in the central part of the country close to Brasov, a mountain area populated by brown bears, have been warned to avoid certain parts of the city where brown bears were spotted.

A warning was sent by the mobile telecommunication RO-Alert system and Police, gendarmes and emergency intervention SMURD service sent teams in the area, Agerpres reported. A brown bears reservation is located close to the city.

Last week, after public recordings showing tourists feeding brown bears, the Government announced plans to draft new legislation to prevent risky behaviour. The Environment Ministry also approved the shooting of 140 bears as an "intervention quota" for dangerous animals and announces fines for those who feed them.

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)