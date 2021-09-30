Profile picture for user sfodor
Romanian lender introduces sign language service

30 September 2021
Banca Comercială Română (BCR) partnered with the National Association of the Hearing Impaired to facilitate access to banking services and products for those with hearing disabilities who know sign language.

The lender will use the Voci pentru Mâini (Voices for Hands) app, developed by the National Association of the Hearing Impaired, with funding from the Orange Foundation. The Android app allows calls between BCR employees and the sign interpreters active on the platform.

At the time of the call, the person with hearing disabilities needs to be in the same location as the bank representative they need to communicate with. The BCR employees will connect to the platform and request the services of the sign language interpreter. 

The service is available in BCR units from all over the country, from Monday to Friday (9:00-17:30), except for public holidays. 

(Photo courtesy of BCR)

