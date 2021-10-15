Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:39
Business

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian bank BCR prints inaugural ‘green bond’

15 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comercială Română (BCR), part of Erste Bank Group, has successfully printed its inaugural green bond issuance of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln), continuing its strategy towards expanding its financing sources and contributing to the development of the capital market in Romania.

The issuance represents senior preferred notes with a 7-year maturity and brings BCR’s first green bond transaction, while plans are for it to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The deal was successfully priced at a coupon of 5.00%.

The distribution was balanced between pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies, credit institutions – and benefitted from the participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The notes have been assigned an expected long-term rating of BBB+ by Fitch.

The bank has printed in the two past years an amount of RON 2.1 bln (EUR 420 mln) in bond issuance, being one the most active issuers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

(Photo: Monthira Yodtiwong/ Dreamstime

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:39
Business

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian bank BCR prints inaugural ‘green bond’

15 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comercială Română (BCR), part of Erste Bank Group, has successfully printed its inaugural green bond issuance of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln), continuing its strategy towards expanding its financing sources and contributing to the development of the capital market in Romania.

The issuance represents senior preferred notes with a 7-year maturity and brings BCR’s first green bond transaction, while plans are for it to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The deal was successfully priced at a coupon of 5.00%.

The distribution was balanced between pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies, credit institutions – and benefitted from the participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The notes have been assigned an expected long-term rating of BBB+ by Fitch.

The bank has printed in the two past years an amount of RON 2.1 bln (EUR 420 mln) in bond issuance, being one the most active issuers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

(Photo: Monthira Yodtiwong/ Dreamstime

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks