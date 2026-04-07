Romania’s industry still deep in contractionary mode despite improvement in March

The BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI signalled a milder contraction in March, rising to 46.6 from 45.3 in February, according to Erste Group. The improvement, in line with the development in Europe, fails to capture the lagged effect of the Middle East conflict, except for the higher cost elements.

For the entire first quarter of the year (Q1), Romania's PMI index reached 46.7, down from 47.9 in Q4 at the end of last year – also marking a decline from 47.1 one year earlier in Q1 2025. This indicates continued industrial slowdown in the quarter, while Erste Group still sees reasons for optimism regarding further dynamics later in the year – with downside risks attached.

Despite the challenging global backdrop, there is still some potential for a modest rebound in 2026, the Austrian group stated. However, it admitted that significant downside risks remain, particularly those stemming from rising cost pressures linked to the energy shock triggered by the Middle East conflict. The weak start to the year further undermines the growth prospects for 2026.

March was not a month of straightforward industrial strengthening, but one in which freight disruption began to show up directly in factory surveys, according to a TransInfo analysis of the continent-wide industrial activity. The Eurozone's PMI rose to 51.6 in March from 50.8 in February, and it reached 52.2 in Germany on stronger orders and output, helped by stock-building.

Across much of Europe, manufacturers reported longer lead times, sharply higher input costs, and a renewed need to rethink purchasing, stocks, and pricing. Input prices for eurozone manufacturers rose at the fastest pace since October 2022, while output prices increased at the strongest rate in just over three years.

In Romania, the overall improvement of the PMI index reflected positive directional contributions (which remained, each, negative) from nearly all components, except supplier delivery times. Demand continues to be one of the key problems for domestic manufacturing activity.

The conflict in the Middle East appears to be affecting the sector more visibly through higher input costs for now, with only limited pass-through to output prices. The external environment continues to offer a glimmer of optimism.

iulian@romania-insider.com