Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:22
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian bank BCR issues RON 600 mln bond at Bucharest Stock Exchange

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), part of Erste Bank Group, announced that it had launched a bond worth RON 600 mln (EUR 120 mln) with a maturity of 7 years. The securities will be listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on December 14.

Over the last two years, the bank has launched bonds totalling RON 2.7 bln (EUR 540 mln), making the bank one of the most active issuers on the stock exchange.

The bonds issued this time were evenly distributed among pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies, credit institutions. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) were among the investors.

Fitch is to give the new bond issue a long-term BBB + rating. The coupon rate was set at 5.98%.

The issue was aimed to help BCR meet the EU regulations on the ability of banks to absorb losses, the minimum capital requirement and eligible debt (MREL) and the MREL guidelines in line with its resolution strategy.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:22
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian bank BCR issues RON 600 mln bond at Bucharest Stock Exchange

13 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), part of Erste Bank Group, announced that it had launched a bond worth RON 600 mln (EUR 120 mln) with a maturity of 7 years. The securities will be listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on December 14.

Over the last two years, the bank has launched bonds totalling RON 2.7 bln (EUR 540 mln), making the bank one of the most active issuers on the stock exchange.

The bonds issued this time were evenly distributed among pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies, credit institutions. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) were among the investors.

Fitch is to give the new bond issue a long-term BBB + rating. The coupon rate was set at 5.98%.

The issue was aimed to help BCR meet the EU regulations on the ability of banks to absorb losses, the minimum capital requirement and eligible debt (MREL) and the MREL guidelines in line with its resolution strategy.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks