Business

BCR gives up nearly a quarter of its office space

15 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comercială Română (BCR, part of Erste Bank Group) terminated the contract for the 14,000 square metres it rented before the Covid-19 crisis, in 2020, in the Business Garden Bucharest office complex – where it still is the main tenant.

Instead, it will concentrate its operations in its headquarters located in the 18,000 square metres it operates in The Bridge office building, where it plans to rent 5,300 more square metres, according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Profit.ro.

BCR paid some EUR 6 mln for the space in Business Garden, which it reportedly never used. The move leaves behind half of the complex empty, in the context where the current occupancy rate of the property is around 80%. The bank almost entirely occupies one of the buildings.

BCR rented the space in the Business Garden Bucharest building in 2020 to locate the 1,000 employees who moved from the Bancorex building in downtown Bucharest. The inauguration, however, overlapped with the restrictions brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, during which 90% of BCR employees worked from home.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

BCR gives up nearly a quarter of its office space

15 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comercială Română (BCR, part of Erste Bank Group) terminated the contract for the 14,000 square metres it rented before the Covid-19 crisis, in 2020, in the Business Garden Bucharest office complex – where it still is the main tenant.

Instead, it will concentrate its operations in its headquarters located in the 18,000 square metres it operates in The Bridge office building, where it plans to rent 5,300 more square metres, according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Profit.ro.

BCR paid some EUR 6 mln for the space in Business Garden, which it reportedly never used. The move leaves behind half of the complex empty, in the context where the current occupancy rate of the property is around 80%. The bank almost entirely occupies one of the buildings.

BCR rented the space in the Business Garden Bucharest building in 2020 to locate the 1,000 employees who moved from the Bancorex building in downtown Bucharest. The inauguration, however, overlapped with the restrictions brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, during which 90% of BCR employees worked from home.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania