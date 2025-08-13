Media group Titluri Quality takes over major news website G4Media in Romania

The company Titluri Quality, which owns the Mediafax.ro platform and the Mediafax news and image agency, announced the signing of the contract for the full acquisition of the G4Media group, developed around the news website with the same name.

All publications in the G4Media group will retain their management teams and editorial independence, G4Media announced, as quoted by Epochtimes-romania.com. The group's founders, journalists Dan Tăpălagă and Cristian Pantazi, will remain actively involved in the new structure, ensuring the continuity of the editorial line and respect for the principles that underpinned the construction of G4Media.

The CEO of Titluri Quality is Radu Budeanu, a figure involved in several major controversies related in particular to corruption and influence peddling. He was sentenced to two years in prison with a suspended sentence for complicity in influence peddling in the Hidroelectrica case, where he admitted to brokering a USD 3.8 million bribe to Elena Udrea, the former Minister of Development. In this case, Budeanu was described as the "carrier" of money stolen from the state budget through unprofitable contracts and was involved in a network of interests that used the press as a cover for these illegal activities.

Over the years, he has also been accused of using the press for personal gain.

The G4Media Group brings together the publications G4Media, Economedia, G4Food, Techrider, and Pets&Cats.

The press group that Mediafax is part of includes reference titles such as ProSport, Cancan, Gândul, Promotor, CSID (What's happening, doctor?), Descopera, Go4it, Ciao, RâziCuLacrimi, ApropoTV and Liga2.ro.

