Premium British drama channel BBC First launches in Romania

24 November 2022
BBC Studios announced on November 23 the launch of BBC First in Romania. The premium British drama channel is available to all subscribers of the DIGI network as part of the basic package.

BBC First will join the factual channel BBC Earth, already available on the DIGI platform.

“British drama is blossoming without a doubt, and BBC Studios proudly leads the way involving the very best talent from writers and creators to those behind and in front of the cameras. There couldn’t be a better time to introduce a premium British drama channel to Romanian viewers, and I’m delighted we are doing it together with such a respectable partner as DIGI,” said Zbigniew Pruski, commercial director CEE at BBC Studios.

BBC First offers Romanian viewers passionate about British drama access to a wide variety of productions from the UK. 

The channel launches with a raft of critically acclaimed series, including romantic comedy drama The Pursuit of Love (from November 23), The Cleaner (from November 12), or Chelsea Detective (from December 12 at 21:30). In early 2023, audiences can expect such great titles as Time and Ragdoll, while later in the year BBC First will premiere Beyond ParadiseSherwood, or This is going to Hurt.

All programming will be available in English with Romanian subtitles.

(Photo source: BBC First)

