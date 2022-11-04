SkyShowtime announces launch time frame for Romania

SkyShowtime, the streaming service reuniting Universal and Paramount Pictures, will be available in Romania starting in February 2023.

The announcement was made during a European launch event held in Amsterdam. CEO Monty Sarhan revealed that the service will first launch in December in a number of Central and Eastern European territories later this year, then in February for others.

SkyShowtime features a wide selection of the world’s highly anticipated series and movies, all totaling thousands of hours of entertainment targeted to the whole family. The list includes blockbuster film premieres, new premium scripted series, kids and family content, and a curated selection of library titles and box sets, local original programming, documentaries, and specials.

The streaming service will also bring movies and series from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Peacock, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, and Sky Studios.

The service will launch in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia on December 14, 2022, with Albania, Czech Republic, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to follow in February.

SkyShowtime first launched in the Nordic countries this year before expanding to Portugal and the Netherlands in October.

“SkyShowtime was created for Europe and we are thrilled to tell customers across Central and Eastern Europe that it’s almost time for SkyShowtime. We are excited to bring them exclusive access to the latest series and movies from our iconic and world-renowned studios as well as a premium line-up of quality local entertainment,” said SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan.

“After successful launches across North Europe and Portugal, expanding into these important markets and bringing SkyShowtime to even more people across Europe is an important milestone for us,” he added.

Further details on programming and pricing for Central and Eastern Europe will be announced in advance of SkyShowtime’s launch on December 14.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SkyShowtime)