Bayer brings Mexican to manage its pharmaceuticals division in Romania

German group Bayer has appointed Mexican Jorge Levinson as manager of its Pharmaceuticals Division in Romania and Moldova starting August. He takes over from Romanian Cătălin Radu, who decided to pursue other professional opportunities.

Jorge Levinson has over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has held executive positions in various parts of the world, from Mexico, Spain, Germany and up to Ukraine, Morocco and Middle East.

“Ensuring patients’ access to our latest innovative treatments, growing our product portfolio to best suit their needs, fostering innovation and building trust are real priorities to us at Bayer, and I’m excited to serve this purpose in Romania,” stated Levinson at his appointment.

Bayer’s business in Romania is close to EUR 300 million, two thirds of which comes from the agriculture sector and a third from the pharma and consumer health divisions.

(Photo source: the company)