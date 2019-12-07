Austrian construction material producer to invest EUR 3 mln in plant in Romania

Austrian building material producer Baumit will invest EUR 3 million in a plant in the commune of Şag, close to Timişoara, in western Romania, Adevarul reported.

“We want to attract funds to develop the social, road and other infrastructure and which would indirectly contribute to a growth in the number of jobs and the growth of the local budget. […] After managing to lower the taxes in order to encourage investment, we can see the first notable results. Baumit Romania, a Romanian company with Austrian capital, member of Schmid Industrie Holding Group, with a consolidated turnover of over EUR 2 billion a year, will come to invest in our commune over EUR 3 million in a first stage,” Flavius Roşu, the mayor of Şag, explained.

Baumit has three production facilities in Romania, in Bucharest, in Bolintin Deal (Giurgiu county) and one in Teiuş (Alba county).

(Photo: Shutterstock)