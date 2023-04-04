Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 14 mln in PVC joinery factory Barrier

Romanian PVC joinery factory Barrier, controlled by local entrepreneur Adrian Gârmacea, invested EUR 14 mln over the past several years, out of which EUR 8 mln in production equipment, to reach a production capacity of 2,000 windows per day. This is expected to generate annual revenues of up to EUR 100 mln.

The company exports its products to eight countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

The latest investment, just completed, is a EUR 3 mln showroom where the entire range of solutions provided to its customers is available.

"We have created 200 new jobs and also invested in renewable energy, with now a capacity of 0.6 MWh installed," explains the owner, speaking of the entire EUR 14 mln investment, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Barrier's production halls span six hectares out of a total of ten hectares that the company has bought over the years. There is room for expansion, as are the plans.

(Photo source: Facebook/Barrier Romania)