Portuguese glass producer plans EUR 150 mln investments in Romania

BA Glass, a European manufacturer of glass packaging and the only manufacturer of containers of this type in Romania serving the food and beverage industry, announced that it would invest over EUR 1 billion in the next five years in the 12 production plants it owns in Europe, of which EUR 150 mln in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In 2016, the group, controlled by Portuguese investors, became the majority shareholder of the Stirom glass packaging factory in Bucharest, re-labeled as BA Glass Romania.

The company's officials have already announced investments of almost EUR 70 mln in a new glass oven and a warehouse of 25,000 square meters, which is later to be extended to a capacity of 55,000 square meters.

"We estimate that the investment will be ready in the last quarter of this year. At the same time, we already have a project for the construction of another furnace, of higher capacity, also in Bucharest, which will be ready in 2025", says Sandra Santos, CEO of BA Glass.

