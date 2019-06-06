Romania Insider
Investment bank seeks buyer for large Romanian construction materials company
06 June 2019
Alantra Investment Bank, operating in Europe, the United States, Asia and Latin America, is looking for a buyer for Romanian construction materials producer AdePlast, according to unofficial sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The company operates four industrial platforms in Romania and recorded a turnover of over EUR 100 million in 2018, up 13% over the previous year. Marcel Barbuţ, the founder of the business, died in February 2019 at the age of 62, prompting rumors about the imminent takeover of the company.

According to industry data, potential buyers interested in taking over AdePlast include Swiss company Sika and the German group Henkel as well as several investment funds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/AdePlast)

